Short Interest in Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Drops By 50.0%

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Embassy Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EMYB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. Embassy Bancorp has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $21.40.
Embassy Bancorp Company Profile
