Short Interest in Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Drops By 50.0%

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Embassy Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EMYB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. Embassy Bancorp has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $21.40.

Get Embassy Bancorp alerts:

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Embassy Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embassy Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.