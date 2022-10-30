Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Expands By 20.9%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
EpicQuest Education Group International Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ EEIQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 1,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. EpicQuest Education Group International has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.68.
EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile
