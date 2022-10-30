Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Expands By 20.9%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EpicQuest Education Group International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEIQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 1,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. EpicQuest Education Group International has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college.

