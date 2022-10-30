Short Interest in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Increases By 9.2%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of ERO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. 34,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,381. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ero Copper

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

