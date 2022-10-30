Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Rises By 25.3%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,400 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 420,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNNTF remained flat at $8.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

