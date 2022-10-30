Short Interest in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Grows By 26.1%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Foot Locker Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $31.41. 2,381,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,149. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,264,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Foot Locker by 96,732.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,675 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,179,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Foot Locker by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after acquiring an additional 389,754 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

