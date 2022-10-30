Short Interest in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Rises By 31.3%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Shares of GATO stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

Institutional Trading of Gatos Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 31.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,702,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 51.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,881,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 636,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 815.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 434,126 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 90.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 873,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 18.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,851,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 292,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

