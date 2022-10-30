Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Decreases By 8.7%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Genasys Stock Performance
Shares of GNSS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.89. 49,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,518. The company has a market cap of $105.59 million, a PE ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. Genasys has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.42.
Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Genasys had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genasys will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Genasys
About Genasys
Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genasys (GNSS)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.