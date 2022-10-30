Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Decreases By 8.7%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Genasys Stock Performance

Shares of GNSS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.89. 49,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,518. The company has a market cap of $105.59 million, a PE ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. Genasys has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.42.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Genasys had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genasys will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genasys

About Genasys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Genasys by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genasys by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

