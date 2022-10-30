Short Interest in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Grows By 9.1%

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GlucoTrack Stock Performance

Shares of GCTK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. GlucoTrack has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get GlucoTrack alerts:

GlucoTrack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people suffering from diabetes and pre-diabetics in Israel and internationally. It develops GlucoTrack glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

Receive News & Ratings for GlucoTrack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlucoTrack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.