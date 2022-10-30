Short Interest in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Drops By 10.2%

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 62.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,099. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.56 and a 200 day moving average of $130.56.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

