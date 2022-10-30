Short Interest in Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Increases By 12.0%

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Icade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.96.

CDMGF stock remained flat at $35.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. Icade has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $77.76.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

