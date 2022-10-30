Short Interest in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Increases By 26.6%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 469,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of IDT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in IDT during the first quarter worth $443,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in IDT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new position in IDT during the first quarter worth $15,953,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in IDT during the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDT by 87.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IDT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IDT Trading Up 4.4 %

About IDT

Shares of IDT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,043. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.14. IDT has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $67.30.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

