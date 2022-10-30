Short Interest in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Grows By 8.8%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.17.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

INSP traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,580. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -115.16 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.83 and its 200-day moving average is $192.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $79,800,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

