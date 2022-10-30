Short Interest in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Increases By 28.6%

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

JAQC stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Jupiter Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAQC. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 91.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,043,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $965,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

