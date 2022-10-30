Short Interest in Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Drops By 9.6%

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,015,500 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 5,550,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koolearn Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KLTHF remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. Koolearn Technology has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Koolearn Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

About Koolearn Technology

(Get Rating)

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. The company operates through College Education, Institutional Customers, and Livestreaming E-Commerce segments. It offers educational solutions for postgraduate entrance exams, tailor-made courses for occupational students, and online traffic pool for university students; user growth platforms, such as Koolearn TOEFL and IELTS APP, TOEFL and IELTS mock test platform, and the AI test system platform; course delivery platforms, which includes Zhixin adaptive learning system, livestreaming course platform, and learning analysis system, etc.; and user analysis platforms, including real-time data analysis boards, tips grading systems, etc.

Further Reading

