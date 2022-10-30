Short Interest in Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Drops By 9.6%

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,015,500 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 5,550,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koolearn Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KLTHF remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. Koolearn Technology has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Get Koolearn Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Koolearn Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

About Koolearn Technology

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. The company operates through College Education, Institutional Customers, and Livestreaming E-Commerce segments. It offers educational solutions for postgraduate entrance exams, tailor-made courses for occupational students, and online traffic pool for university students; user growth platforms, such as Koolearn TOEFL and IELTS APP, TOEFL and IELTS mock test platform, and the AI test system platform; course delivery platforms, which includes Zhixin adaptive learning system, livestreaming course platform, and learning analysis system, etc.; and user analysis platforms, including real-time data analysis boards, tips grading systems, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koolearn Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koolearn Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.