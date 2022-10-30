Short Interest in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Rises By 28.4%

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 48,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LFVN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,078. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.18.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

