Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Drops By 13.1%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Manitex International Stock Up 2.2 %

MNTX stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.65. 6,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,455. Manitex International has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $93.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 172,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 244,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,446,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 87,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

