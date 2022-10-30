Short Interest in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Drops By 12.4%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 11,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Netflix Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.72. 9,960,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,484,109. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.50.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Netflix (NFLX)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.