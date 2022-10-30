Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Declines By 16.7%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

OPHLY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,237. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

