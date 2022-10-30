Short Interest in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Declines By 14.0%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Perpetua Resources in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Perpetua Resources Stock Up 18.0 %

Shares of PPTA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. 272,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,217. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.68. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

