Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Decreases By 27.3%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:RNECY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.22. 174,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,401. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.