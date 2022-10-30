Short Interest in Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Declines By 13.2%

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Revenio Group Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of REVXF remained flat at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. Revenio Group Oyj has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $44.88.
Revenio Group Oyj Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revenio Group Oyj (REVXF)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Revenio Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revenio Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.