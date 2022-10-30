Short Interest in Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Declines By 13.2%

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Revenio Group Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of REVXF remained flat at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. Revenio Group Oyj has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $44.88.

Revenio Group Oyj Company Profile

Revenio Group Oyj, a health technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic diagnostics and devices for the detection of glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; imaging devices comprising iCare EIDON AF, a device with confocal retinal imaging; DRSplus, a device for detection of diabetic retinopathy; iCare MAIA, a microperimeter to measure the visual field; and iCare COMPASS, which provides fundus perimetry with true-color confocal retinal images.

