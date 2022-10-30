Short Interest in Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Drops By 27.3%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Rubis Stock Performance

Rubis stock remained flat at $21.40 during midday trading on Friday. Rubis has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04.

Get Rubis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rubis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Rubis Company Profile

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.