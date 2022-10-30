Short Interest in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expands By 15.5%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,005.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,005.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,266.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock worth $9,727,819 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 4.0% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 3.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $192.21. 467,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

