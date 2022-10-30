Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Expands By 17.6%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,310.0 days.

Schindler Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SHLAF stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.90. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.47 and a 200 day moving average of $180.34. Schindler has a 52-week low of $150.96 and a 52-week high of $279.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHLAF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Schindler from CHF 170 to CHF 155 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC raised Schindler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Schindler from CHF 165 to CHF 160 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schindler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.63.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

