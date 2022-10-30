Short Interest in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Declines By 28.6%

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Shanghai Electric Group Price Performance
Shares of SIELY stock remained flat at $4.05 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 24. Shanghai Electric Group has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.
Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile
