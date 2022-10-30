Short Interest in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Declines By 28.6%

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shanghai Electric Group Price Performance

Shares of SIELY stock remained flat at $4.05 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 24. Shanghai Electric Group has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

