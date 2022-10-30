Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Rises By 13.2%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,441,700 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 3,041,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,638.9 days.

SMEGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Siemens Energy from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.61) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.35) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

SMEGF stock remained flat at $11.42 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

