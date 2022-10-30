Short Interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Declines By 25.1%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of So-Young International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 160.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 62.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Price Performance

Shares of SY stock remained flat at $0.53 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,900. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International ( NASDAQ:SY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

