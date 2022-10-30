Short Interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Decreases By 12.5%

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,900 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 349,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Society Pass Stock Performance

Shares of SOPA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,042. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. Society Pass has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $77.34.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 184.46% and a negative net margin of 2,883.57%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Society Pass

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Society Pass in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Society Pass by 281.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 126,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Society Pass by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Society Pass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Society Pass by 47.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Society Pass

(Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.