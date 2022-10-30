Short Interest in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Declines By 18.2%

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $16.93.
SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 211.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 million. Research analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.
