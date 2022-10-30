Short Interest in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Declines By 18.2%

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 211.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 million. Research analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 75.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter valued at $16,205,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,499,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the period. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.