Short Interest in Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Rises By 30.1%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEPJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,485 ($42.11) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. Spectris has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $54.31.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

