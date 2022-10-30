Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Decreases By 14.0%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 947,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 280.9 days.

SCBFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 645 ($7.79) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Investec raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

