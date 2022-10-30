Short Interest in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Decreases By 21.2%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 724,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.
Sterling Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of SBT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.
Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sterling Bancorp Company Profile
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
