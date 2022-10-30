Short Interest in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Decreases By 21.2%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 724,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Sterling Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SBT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

