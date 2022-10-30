Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Increases By 31.3%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,400 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 397,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,224.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVAUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $4.21 on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

