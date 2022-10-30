Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Increases By 24.2%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,718,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 1,383,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 780.9 days.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

Swiss Re stock remained flat at $74.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

