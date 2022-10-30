Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Increases By 24.2%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,718,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 1,383,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 780.9 days.
Swiss Re Stock Performance
Swiss Re stock remained flat at $74.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.
