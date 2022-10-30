Short Interest in Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Rises By 12.3%

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 252,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Takara Bio Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKBIF remained flat at $23.20 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. Takara Bio has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takara Bio from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Takara Bio Company Profile

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

