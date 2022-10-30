Short Interest in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Rises By 16.1%

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tech and Energy Transition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TETC. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 66,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 647,121 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 549,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,930,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 416,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tech and Energy Transition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TETC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.90. 203,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,691. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Tech and Energy Transition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

About Tech and Energy Transition

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

