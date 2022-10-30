Short Interest in Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Expands By 21.0%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,832,900 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 10,607,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 407.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TELDF. Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €2.70 ($2.76) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock remained flat at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Read More

