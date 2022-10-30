Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Declines By 57.1%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Topcon Stock Performance

TOPCF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Topcon has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Topcon had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $362.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Topcon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

