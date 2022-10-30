Short Interest in Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Increases By 23.5%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,709,700 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 6,244,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,254. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.1713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.