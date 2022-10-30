Sierra Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 200 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 249.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,858 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $5.17 on Friday, reaching $224.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,763. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

