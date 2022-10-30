Sierra Capital LLC Buys 251 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.01. 11,972,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,711,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67. The company has a market cap of $321.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

