Sierra Capital LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 212.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $8.44 on Friday, hitting $204.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.42 and its 200-day moving average is $185.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.31.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

