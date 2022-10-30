Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBNY. Raymond James reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.70. The company had a trading volume of 758,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,798. Signature Bank has a one year low of $135.10 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

