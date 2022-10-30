Silicom (SILC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 7.88%.
NASDAQ:SILC opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.90. Silicom has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91.
A number of research firms have commented on SILC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.
