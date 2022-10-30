Silicom (SILC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.90. Silicom has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 22.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 14.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SILC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

