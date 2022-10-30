Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in October

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSLLF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Siltronic from €115.00 ($117.35) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siltronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of Siltronic stock remained flat at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $160.64.

About Siltronic

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $471.14 million for the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Featured Articles

