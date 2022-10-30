Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 29.6% in October

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance

Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 53,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,761. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

