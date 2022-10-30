Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 29.6% in October

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance
Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 53,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,761. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.
About Silver Tiger Metals
