Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
Silvercorp Metals Price Performance
Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$3.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.74 and a 12-month high of C$5.95. The company has a market cap of C$580.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Silvercorp Metals
In related news, insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. bought 98,277 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$279,814.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 503,247 shares in the company, valued at C$1,432,844.86.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.
Read More
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.