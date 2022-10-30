Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singularity Future Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Singularity Future Technology during the second quarter worth $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Singularity Future Technology during the second quarter worth $60,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Singularity Future Technology during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Singularity Future Technology during the second quarter worth $107,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singularity Future Technology Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of SGLY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.36. 1,002,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,053. Singularity Future Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs.

