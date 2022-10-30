SingularityNET Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.08 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $56.55 million and $2.08 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,684.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003613 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00054499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00045287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022172 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,775,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,109,691 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,116,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04888884 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,152,105.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

