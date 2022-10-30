Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Short Interest Update

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,900 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 719,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKE. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,800,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,348,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,762,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after acquiring an additional 458,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 329.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 199,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SKE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 30,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,616. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $343.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKE shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.